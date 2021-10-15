Joseph Diaz: “I’m Staying Positive”

By: Sean Crose

“I’m staying positive,” Joseph Diaz announced via video on social media Friday while his young son swung on a swing behind him. Diaz had, of course, recently received the news that Ryan Garcia had to drop out of their anticipated November 27th bout due to an injured hand. According to CBS, “Garcia will undergo surgery for the injury on Monday and is expected to be sidelined into 2022.” Fortunately for Diaz, Devin Haney appears to be willing to at least try to make a bout with the man, ASAP. “Let’s make this fight happen Dec 3rd,” Haney tweeted.

“I know that everything happens for a reason,” Diaz said on the video, while admitting “it’s unfortunate I couldn’t beat Ryan’s ass.” Fresh off a July win against Javier Fortuna, Diaz was looking forward to a high profile bout with the popular and outspoken Garcia. Now, however, the 32-1-1 Californian is looking to stay optimistic. “I’m staying positive,” he claimed. “I’m still working to get a fight date with Devin Haney now.” Should a throwdown between Diaz and Haney happen, it would definitely help compensate fans for the loss of a match between Diaz and Garcia. Still, Garcia would have been more apt to have brought in casual eyeballs. “I just know that everything happens for reason,” said Diaz.

Although he had tweeted “Ryan Garcia a bitch,” and “Ryan got a hand injury shadow boxing… pussy,” Diaz appeared to be more gracious in the video. “I wish Ryan Garcia a speedy recovery,” he said, “if he is really injured and if he really does have a hand injury.” Regardless, Diaz then went on to add: “I can’t be waiting on his bitch ass.” Sure enough, Garcia has had a difficult year, first stepping back from his career for a spell due to mental health reasons, and now this.

As for Diaz, the 28 year old has been keeping busy, already having fought twice this year, against Fortuna, and against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (who he battled to a draw), respectively. Before that, Diaz bested Tevin Farmer before the the Covid pandemic kicked in during early 2020. Those are three name fighters in a row, with another big name – first Garcia, now Haney – perhaps on deck. Whatever can be said about Diaz, the man isn’t taking it easy on himself. Hopefully the former world titlist – who has only lost once, to Gary Russell, no less – will find proper compensation for his efforts.