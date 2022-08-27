Listen Now:  
Jose Pedraza-Richard Commey Preview

Posted on 08/27/2022

By: Sean Crose

Jose Pedraza had won world titles in two weight divisions. Now, however, the 29-4 fighter will be fighting for relevancy when he battles another former world titleist, the 30-4 Richard Commey in a scheduled 12 rounder at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa on Saturday.

The fight, which will be aired on ESPN starting at 10:30 pm eastern time, means about as much for the 35 year old Commey as it does the 33 year old Pedraza. Both men are in need of a win here if they wish to still be fighters of note. For neither man has been particularly impressive lately.

Commey’s last fight was a decisive loss to Vasyl Lomachenko late last year while Pedraza is coming off a loss to Jose Ramirez last March. Still, this matchup tonight can be quite an entertaining one, if not an “important” one. There’s far worse things one can do than watch two talented though perhaps past their prime fighters give it their all on a Saturday night.

