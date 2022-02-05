Listen Now:  
Jesus Ramos Stops Vladimir Hernandez In Six

Posted on 02/05/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 13-4 Vladimir Hernandez faced the 17-0 Jesus Ramos in a 10 round super welterweight affair on the undercard of Saturday’s Keith Thurman-Mario Barrios bout. Hernandez started banging away right off the bat in the opening round. The southpaw Hernandez continued employing effective aggression in the second.

Ramos tried holding his own in the third. He then appeared to get into his groove in the fourth. The fifth was close and interesting, with each man having his moments. Then, late in the sixth, Ramos rocked his man with a crunching left hook. Hernandez’ legs wobbled, Ramos went in for the kill, and banged away at his foe. The referee wisely stopped the bout.

