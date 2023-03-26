Jesus Ramos Stops Joey Spencer In Seven One-Sided Rounds

By: Sean Crose

The 19-0 super welterweight Jesus Ramos stepped into the ring Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to battle a fellow undefeated slugger, the 16-0 Joey Spencer, in a fight scheduled for ten. Ramos-Spencer was the co-main of the David Benavidez-Caleb Plant pay per view event. A Ramos left hook put Spencer down at the end of the first. Spencer got up, and Ramos went in for the kill. Spencer, however, fought back ferociously. It was a great start, with the fighters tapping gloves in mutual admiration at the sound of the bell.

The bigger, stronger Ramos banged hard at his man in the second. It would be unlikely for Spencer to ultimately win the fight if he didn’t change his game plan. By the third it appeared that, brave and game as he was, Spencer simply wasn’t the same caliber of fighter Ramos was. Spencer was able to rock Ramos -hard – in the final minute of the fourth…but Ramos was unaffected. By the fifth, Spencer was largely just surviving.

The sixth saw poor Spencer look like a punching bag. To his credit, Spencer tried working his man down on the ropes early in the seventh. Ramos, however, simply appeared to be resting momentarily, for he soon came back alive and began pressuring his man. Spencer didn’t make it to the end of the round. His father/trainer wisely threw in the towel.