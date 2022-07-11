Jesse Rodriguez To Face Israel Gonzalez In Canelo-Golovkin 3 Co-Main

By: Sean Crose

“September 17, we are back,” says WBC super flyweight titlist Jesse Rodriguez. “It’s an honor to be a part of this card and I want to thank Matchroom and Teiken for giving me this opportunity.” The card Rodriguez refers to is the high profile Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin card set to go down September 17th in Vegas. Rodriguez will be defending his belt that night in the co-main against Israel Gonzalez in a scheduled 12 rounder. “Having the chance to fight on Mexican Independence Day weekend, as the co-main to Canelo-GGG is truly special,” he adds, “and I plan on putting on another spectacular performance and continuing to build my legacy.”

Rodriguez recently got a lot of attention for himself by thoroughly besting the excellent Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in eight rounds. Now he’ll be returning to the ring just a few short months later in order to appear on what may well be the biggest fight card of the year. “Each fight now is more important than the last,” Rodriguez says. “It’s not about just winning; it’s how you win. That’s mine and my coach Robert Garcia’s job now; to look sensational each and every time we step in the ring and continue to show the world that I am one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn certainly wants to give Rodriguez the kind of exposure the Canelo-Golovkin 3 card can offer. “Jesse is the hottest property in the sport right now after his electric performances in the first half of 2022,” says Hearn, “and he’s looking to build on that on the biggest possible platform…Israel is sure to give it everything he has got on Mexican Independence Day weekend, but I believe you are going to see another special performance from a seriously talented young fighter in Jesse.”

Of course, no one is probably happier for the Rodriguez-Gonzalez fight being made than Gonzalez is himself. Facing the lauded Rodriguez under such bright spotlights is the opportunity of a lifetime for the little known fighter. “I want to thank Matchroom but most I want to thank the champ Jesse Rodriguez for the opportunity,” he says graciously. “I know I’ll take full advantage of this and make my dream come true of becoming a world champion on September 17.”

The Canelo Alavarez-Gennady Golovkin 3 card will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service.