Jesse Rodriguez – Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Preview

By: Sean Crose

San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena will be hosting a WBC super flyweight title fight on Saturday that will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service. The scheduled twelve round affair will pit the 15-0 defending titlist Jesse Rodriguez against the 50-5-1 former two time titlist Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Although there’s a considerable age difference between the 22 year old champion and his 35 year old opponent, Srisaket has proven to be one of the sport’s more talented fighters to emerge onto the spotlight over the past ten years or so. This fight should prove to be pretty interesting.

Sor Rungvisai caught the attention of many American fans when he stunned the legendary Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez back in 2017. Some thought the decision should have gone to defending titlist Gonzalez that night, but Sor Rungvisai erased all doubt about this rightful reign as superfly kingpin when he knocked out Gonzalez in their second go round. Since then, Sor Rungvisai has won a bunch of fights, but he’s looking to get back the WBC title, which he lost to Juan Francisco Estrada in 2019. That title is now in the possession of Rodriguez, who leaped up two weight divisions to take it from Carlos Cuadras earlier this year.

Unified featherweight titlist Jessica McCaskill will also be on the card, as she puts her numerous belts on the line against Alma Ibarra in a scheduled 10 rounder (women’s fights have two minute rounds instead of three) The 37 year old McCaskill will be engaging in her eighth title fight since 2017 while the 34 year old Ibarra will be engaging in her first world title matchup. The 11-2 McCaskill was last seen stopping Kandi Wyatt in 7 back in December. Ibarra last saw action in April when she retired Laura Ramos in 2.

Lastly, the WBA and IBF superfly titlist Murodjon Akhmadaliev will be taking on Ronny Rios, who will be in his first world title bout since 2017, when he came up short against Rey Vargas. The 33-3 Rios last saw action back in February when he decisioned Oscar Negrete. As for the undefeated Akhmadaliev, the 10-0 titlist was last seen decisioning Jose Velasquez last November. With three world title matches lined up this certainly isn’t a bad card. The main event is particularly fascinating, as Sor Rungvisai hasn’t fought in a while and isn’t getting any younger, either. Does the man still have it? If so, Rodriguez may well find himself in a real fight. The festivities begin airing at 8PM eastern time Saturday on DAZN.