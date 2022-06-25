Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jesse Rodriguez Attains Stardom By Battering Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Posted on 06/25/2022

By: Sean Crose

Jesse Rodriguez, the 15-0  defending WBC super featherweight champion of the world, took on the title’s former owner, the 50-5-1 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, in a scheduled 12 round, DAZN-broadcasted main event at San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena on Saturday night. Were Sor Rungvisai to take Rodriguez’ belt, he would be the first Thai boxer to be a three time champion of the WBC.

Rodriguez combined fluid footwork with some flashy moments in the first three rounds. It was clear the champion was the faster and smoother fighter of the two. Sor Rungvisai, however, had his moments. When he was able to land, you knew he landed well. Rodriguez’ slick defense, however, was proving to be very impressive. It would be interesting as the fight went on to see if Sor Rungvisai could eventually break his man down.

The midpoint of the fight, however, saw the defending champion in complete control. Rodriguez’ jabs were a thing of beauty, zinging at the veteran challenger and no doubt impressing the judges. At times the fight looked like a clinic. Interestingly enough, however, the sixth round saw Sor Rungvisai begin to rough his man up a bit. It also saw Rodriguez slow down the pace a little. Rodriguez may have well won the round, but he was clearly in with tough opposition.

Yet what happened over the next few minutes was mesmerizing. Rodriguez not only got the better of his man, he started to seriously start beating Sor Rungvisai up in the seventh. Although he got up from a knockdown, the veteran Sor Rungvisai was clearly being battered. In his corner in between rounds, the former champion looked an absolute mess. The fight didn’t last until the end of the eighth. With his head being treated like a punching bag, Sor Rungvisai was saved by the referee who wisely stopped the fight.

Boxing has a new star.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tommy Fury: “I Am A Boxer. My Opponent Plays Boxing"
June 23rd
Ryan Garcia On Javier Fortuna: "If He Gets Hurt It's Not My Fault"
June 21st
Canelo On Third Golovkin Fight: "It’s Personal For Me"
June 24th
Jake Paul Rages At Tommy Fury...Fury Responds In Kind
June 22nd
Jesse Rodriguez Attains Stardom By Battering Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
June 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend