Jesse Rodriguez Attains Stardom By Battering Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

By: Sean Crose

Jesse Rodriguez, the 15-0 defending WBC super featherweight champion of the world, took on the title’s former owner, the 50-5-1 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, in a scheduled 12 round, DAZN-broadcasted main event at San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena on Saturday night. Were Sor Rungvisai to take Rodriguez’ belt, he would be the first Thai boxer to be a three time champion of the WBC.

Rodriguez combined fluid footwork with some flashy moments in the first three rounds. It was clear the champion was the faster and smoother fighter of the two. Sor Rungvisai, however, had his moments. When he was able to land, you knew he landed well. Rodriguez’ slick defense, however, was proving to be very impressive. It would be interesting as the fight went on to see if Sor Rungvisai could eventually break his man down.

The midpoint of the fight, however, saw the defending champion in complete control. Rodriguez’ jabs were a thing of beauty, zinging at the veteran challenger and no doubt impressing the judges. At times the fight looked like a clinic. Interestingly enough, however, the sixth round saw Sor Rungvisai begin to rough his man up a bit. It also saw Rodriguez slow down the pace a little. Rodriguez may have well won the round, but he was clearly in with tough opposition.

Yet what happened over the next few minutes was mesmerizing. Rodriguez not only got the better of his man, he started to seriously start beating Sor Rungvisai up in the seventh. Although he got up from a knockdown, the veteran Sor Rungvisai was clearly being battered. In his corner in between rounds, the former champion looked an absolute mess. The fight didn’t last until the end of the eighth. With his head being treated like a punching bag, Sor Rungvisai was saved by the referee who wisely stopped the fight.

Boxing has a new star.