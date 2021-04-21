Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jermall Charlo Brings In Mark Breland: “Welcome To The Lions Den”

Posted on 04/21/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Once former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder unceremoniously removed former co-trainer Mark Breland from his corner, the Alabama native claimed that Breland’s career as a cornerman would be officially done and over with.

With that said, it appears as though he’s doing just fine.

Current WBC middleweight champion, Jermall Charlo, has decided to add Breland to his team.

“Welcome Mark Breland to the Lions Den,” said Charlo on his Instagram account.

For Breland, he endured nearly a full year of having his name dragged through the mud by Wilder. The heavy-hitting knockout artist grew acrimonious after Breland through in the towel and disobeyed his wishes in previous contest against Tyson Fury. Breland, a former welterweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist, grew concerned as he sat back and watched as Wilder received the beating of a lifetime.

For the first time in his career, Wilder was dropped on several occasions and the well known right hand he’s used countless times to pull himself out of a sticky situation abandoned him on the night. Refusing to sit back and watch his man become damaged goods, Breland threw in the towel in the seventh.

While he believed he was only doing what was in the best interest of Wilder, Breland was immediately excoriated for it. Wilder even went as far as to say Breland was “jealous” of him and spiked his drinking water. With Wilder officially axing him from his team, he took a few parting shots as he slammed the door in the face of Breland.

“He should have been gone a long time ago,” said Wilder during an interview with 78SPORTSTV several months ago. “For him to betray me is crazy. He didn’t really want to be around. This just only the beginning of greatness but for you my friend, it is the end.”

Despite the back and forth, Charlo has decided to bring Breland onboard to work alongside his current trainer, Ronnie Shields. Their new partnership will begin in roughly two months when Charlo steps into the ring against fringe contender Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 42: Otto Wallin Interview, Tyson Holyfield Rumors
February 19th
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Billy Joe Saunders Suspicious Of Canelo Alvarez: "We Know There’s A lot Of Corruption"
April 20th
Leo Santa Cruz: "(Mario) Barrios Is A Great Fighter, Gervonta Davis Wants To Prove Himself, I Think That's A Great Fight"
April 19th
Steve Cunningham Admits Losing Isn't An Option Against Frank Mir: "You’re Coming Into My Land And There's A No Trespassing Sign"
April 17th
Regis Prograis Supremely Confident In Ivan Redkach Showdown: "Only Thing I Got To Worry About Is Which Hand I'm Gonna Knock This Mother F*cker Out With"
April 17th
Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios and Erickson Lubin vs Jeison Rosario Headline Showtime Pay-per-view Event June 26th
April 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY