Jermall Charlo Brings In Mark Breland: “Welcome To The Lions Den”

By: Hans Themistode

Once former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder unceremoniously removed former co-trainer Mark Breland from his corner, the Alabama native claimed that Breland’s career as a cornerman would be officially done and over with.

With that said, it appears as though he’s doing just fine.

Current WBC middleweight champion, Jermall Charlo, has decided to add Breland to his team.

“Welcome Mark Breland to the Lions Den,” said Charlo on his Instagram account.

For Breland, he endured nearly a full year of having his name dragged through the mud by Wilder. The heavy-hitting knockout artist grew acrimonious after Breland through in the towel and disobeyed his wishes in previous contest against Tyson Fury. Breland, a former welterweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist, grew concerned as he sat back and watched as Wilder received the beating of a lifetime.

For the first time in his career, Wilder was dropped on several occasions and the well known right hand he’s used countless times to pull himself out of a sticky situation abandoned him on the night. Refusing to sit back and watch his man become damaged goods, Breland threw in the towel in the seventh.

While he believed he was only doing what was in the best interest of Wilder, Breland was immediately excoriated for it. Wilder even went as far as to say Breland was “jealous” of him and spiked his drinking water. With Wilder officially axing him from his team, he took a few parting shots as he slammed the door in the face of Breland.

“He should have been gone a long time ago,” said Wilder during an interview with 78SPORTSTV several months ago. “For him to betray me is crazy. He didn’t really want to be around. This just only the beginning of greatness but for you my friend, it is the end.”

Despite the back and forth, Charlo has decided to bring Breland onboard to work alongside his current trainer, Ronnie Shields. Their new partnership will begin in roughly two months when Charlo steps into the ring against fringe contender Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th.