Jermall Charlo Arrested In Texas

By: Sean Crose

Jermall Charlo, the WBC middleweight champion of the world, has reportedly been arrested in San Antonio, Texas on three felony counts of robbery. Per KSAT: On July 16, San Antonio police responded to the Privat Martini Bar & Social Club, located in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard, after receiving a call around 2 a.m. that Charlo had assaulted a waiter and taken off with her tips, according to an SAPD incident report released Wednesday.” KSAT states that Charlo turned himself in on Wednesday and was subsequently booked at Bexar County Courthouse. Charlo was reportedly let go on bond around 30 minutes later.

TMZ, referring to police reports, claims Charlo “was with a large party at the Texas bar when the waitress presented the group with the bill.” KSAT refers to the arrest warrant in stating the fighter “accused the waiter of trying to steal his credit card.” The 31 year old then reportedly “grabbed two black waiter books, removing his identification from one and cash from another.” Charlo and the group he was with were then said to have physically pushed their way out of the club and into a waiting limousine. Per KSAT: “A waitress suffered a lower leg injury after a member of Charlo’s group stepped on her as they left.”

To be sure, Charlo’s camp is vehemently denying the charges the 32-0 fighter is now facing. According to Charlo’s lawyer, Kent A. Schaffer, his client “stole no money from anyone at the club and made no threats toward anyone.” Schaffer also claims that “over the last few weeks we have talked to the police, prosecutors and the club owner and although the club owner expressed his desire to drop the charges the officer insisted on filing charges to try to embarrass Jermall. At no time did he rob anyone or take any property other than his own.”

Charlo is one of the top fighters in the middleweight division if not in the world right now. With a perfect record, he stands atop the middleweight heap alongside the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Demetrius Andrade. Along with his twin brother Jermell, Charlo has made his impact on boxing as one half of a skilled sibling duo who are colorful both in and out of the ring. While only those directly involved in the matter can attest to what really happened on the night of July 16th, Boxing Insider will keep readers updated with developments as they occur.