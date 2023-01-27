Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Officially Set To Fight February 26th In Saudi Arabia

By: Sean Crose

“Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is official,” Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions posted to social media on Friday. “The Truth will be revealed and the talk is over on Sunday, February 26. From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on ESPN+ PPV in the US and BT Sport Box Office in the UK. Tomorrow they face off for the first time.”

Although this news might not be particularly thrilling for hardcore fight fans, there’s no denying that Paul brings a lot of attention to the sport, not only because of his over the top personality and on-point promotional skills but also because he appears to actually take the fight game seriously. The fact Paul possesses an entertaining and somewhat impressive (for a guy essentially just starting off) ring style certainly helps, as well.

Tommy Fury, Tyson’s younger brother, is essentially in this fight because of his last name, although he admittedly has an 8-0 record. In truth, a win here could certainly help the man get out from under this more famous and more decorated brother’s shadow. The younger Fury will also no doubt have a much fuller wallet as a result of squaring off against the colorful and popular social media influencer turned professional boxer.

The two men were supposed to meet last summer at Madison Square Garden. Fury, however, was denied entrance into the United States, then didn’t show much interest – at least not publicly – in finding a way to get here. Paul, of course, moved on, ultimately knocking out former UFC great Anderson Silva in an exciting throwdown with the aging legend last October.

“Tommy has no excuses now,” the 6-0 Paul tweeted in classic Paul style on Friday. “Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise.”

Fury, however, has some choice words of his won regarding the brash American. “Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26 and I can finally move on with mine,” Fury said, via Sky Sports. “Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight. After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out. The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber.”