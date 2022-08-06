Listen Now:  
Jake Paul To Pay Undercard Fighters 50% Of What They Would Have Earned On August 6th Card

Posted on 08/06/2022

By: Sean Crose

“The undercard boxers,” Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions stated in a Saturday press release, “who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers. These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”

Image

MVP was referring, of course, to the fight card that was supposed to go down Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Promoted as a Pay Per View event, Paul was first supposed to take on Tommy Fury in the headliner. Then, when that fight fell through. Paul was supposed to face Hasim Rahman Jr. That fight ended up falling through, as well, leaving the undercard fighters for the evening high and dry, as the entire card ended up being cancelled.

“Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve and Brandun Lee are in the process of rescheduling their bouts against their respective opponents,” the statement continued. “All other undercard fighters of the event will be receiving a payment directly from Jake Paul of 50% of their contracted purse amount and are free of any contractual obligations to the promotion.” One may or may not like Paul, but this certainly appears to be a generous act.

“We remain committed to ensuring fair fighter competition and look forward to putting together our next event,” the statement concludes.

