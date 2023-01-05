Jake Paul Signs With Mixed Martial Arts League PFL – Calls Out Nate Diaz For Boxing And MMA Fights

By: Sean Crose

Like it or not, Jake Paul is newsworthy in the world of boxing. Over the past few years the social influencer has made his mark in the sport by winning over five fights and, in a huge surprise, taking the whole endeavor seriously. Now the Ohio native has made the news again, this time by signing a deal with mixed martial arts league PPL (Professional Fighters League), a competitor of the sport’s top league, UFC. “Paul recently signed a multiyear contract with the Professional Fighters League to compete in a new division, known as Super Fight,” writes the New York Times, “with events on pay-per-view. Paul does not yet have a bout scheduled, but he plans to fight in 2023.”

Paul himself took to YouTube on Thursday to announce the partnership.”I’ve officially signed as an mma fighter,” he said, “to the fastest growing sorts league in the world, the PFL baby.” Paul also addressed the fact that he’s going to be one of the honcho’s of the new Super Division. “I will be the head of fighter advocacy,” he continued. “I personally will be deeply involved in making sure the PFL is the best place in the world for fighters. As you guys know, I’ve been trying to increase fighter pay for all fighters worldwide and with the launch of this new PFL Super Fight Division our fighters will be receiving fifty percent of the revenue.”

Paul went on to indicate that the PFL would be unlike the UFC in that it’s fighters would have far more freedom. “You have to do what your told and wear what you’re told and promote what you’re told,” he said. In this, Paul, who has knocked out several former UFC notables in the ring, continues to make himself a thorn in the UFC’s side. “I’m taking this seriously,” he said. “I still want to become a world champion in boxing, but as you guys know I was a wrestler first.”

Although he doesn’t have an opponent yet, Paul pointed out that former UFC great – and Conor McGregor arch rival Nate Diaz is on his radar. “I offered Nate Diaz a two fight deal,” claimed Paul. “First, we box. Then, six months later, we fight mma in the PFL smart cage and lay it all on the line.” Sure enough, Diaz has a strong boxing background, having been a sparing partner for none other than pound for pound great Andre Ward.

As Paul explains it, the PFL will have seasons, with regular matches, playoff matches and championship matches. “That’s a big problem in the sport of boxing,” he stated correctly. “Everyone’s afraid to just make it happen and fight each other and lay it all on the line. In the PFL, fighters gotta go against each other.”