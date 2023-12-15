Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Jake Paul Scores First Round Knockout Over Andre August

Posted on 12/15/2023

By: Sean Crose

Jake Paul came out dancing to Brenda Lee’s Rocking Around the Christmas Tree Friday night after he left his locker room to face the 10-1 Andre August in a scheduled eight round cruiserweight affair. Exuding his usual nearly manic confidence, the 7-1 Paul looked eager to square off against his little known foe. Worth noting, however, was the fact August, unlike most of Paul’s ring opponents, was a legitimate boxer, rather than a first or second timer. Not that it mattered. A thunderous uppercut sent August down – and out – in the very first round.” After eight fights, Paul had finally scored a victory over an actual boxer.

Image

“All I wanted to do was give you a knockout for Christmas,” Paul said to the roar of the crowd in his post fight interview. After admitting he wanted to keep working at his craft, Paul claimed that “if the money fights want to come, I’ve got smoke for them, too.” As for the immediate future, Paul was intentionally vague: “We’ve got an announcement coming next week,” he said. Although few would qualify Paul as being world class material – at least not yet – it’s clear the man has an exciting ring style.

What’s more, the Ohioan stays relatively active for a boxer with a huge fan base. He’s now had three fights this year while the lauded Gervonta Davis has only had one. He may not be anywhere near Davis’ skill level, but Paul’s showmanship in and out of the ring makes him one of the bigger attractions in the sport of boxing. That being said, Friday’s Orlando based fight was broadcast live on DAZN from Orlando, with no pay per view price tag attached. What’s fascinating about Paul is that he clearly seems determined to become the best fighter he can be. How far such determination can get the man, however, remains to be seen.

It’s easy to dismiss someone like Paul, after all. He started boxing late. His biggest wins have come against former mixed martial arts greats rather than boxers. And, lest anyone forget, he’s been outclassed and defeated by Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Tommy. Paul is someone who is able to keep pushing forward, though. What’s more, he’s fun to watch, as his right is a weapon of explosive power, more something one is born with than something formed in a gym. Couple that with his incredible confidence and ability to draw in viewers and it’s little wonder why so much ink is spilled chronicling the 26 year old’s exploits.

No matter how it all ends, Paul’s great adventure is a fun ride.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Devin Haney Becomes A Legitimate Star By Dropping, Dominating Regis Prograis
December 10th
Jake Paul To Take On Thirrd Opponent This Year, Faces Andrea August On December 15th.
November 8th
Jake Paul Scores First Round Knockout Over Andre August
December 15th
Ebanie Bridges Stunned By Miyo Toshida
December 9th
Underdog Rafael Espinoza Bests Robeisy Ramirez In Thriller
December 10th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend