Jake Paul Scores First Round Knockout Over Andre August

By: Sean Crose

Jake Paul came out dancing to Brenda Lee’s Rocking Around the Christmas Tree Friday night after he left his locker room to face the 10-1 Andre August in a scheduled eight round cruiserweight affair. Exuding his usual nearly manic confidence, the 7-1 Paul looked eager to square off against his little known foe. Worth noting, however, was the fact August, unlike most of Paul’s ring opponents, was a legitimate boxer, rather than a first or second timer. Not that it mattered. A thunderous uppercut sent August down – and out – in the very first round.” After eight fights, Paul had finally scored a victory over an actual boxer.

“All I wanted to do was give you a knockout for Christmas,” Paul said to the roar of the crowd in his post fight interview. After admitting he wanted to keep working at his craft, Paul claimed that “if the money fights want to come, I’ve got smoke for them, too.” As for the immediate future, Paul was intentionally vague: “We’ve got an announcement coming next week,” he said. Although few would qualify Paul as being world class material – at least not yet – it’s clear the man has an exciting ring style.

What’s more, the Ohioan stays relatively active for a boxer with a huge fan base. He’s now had three fights this year while the lauded Gervonta Davis has only had one. He may not be anywhere near Davis’ skill level, but Paul’s showmanship in and out of the ring makes him one of the bigger attractions in the sport of boxing. That being said, Friday’s Orlando based fight was broadcast live on DAZN from Orlando, with no pay per view price tag attached. What’s fascinating about Paul is that he clearly seems determined to become the best fighter he can be. How far such determination can get the man, however, remains to be seen.

It’s easy to dismiss someone like Paul, after all. He started boxing late. His biggest wins have come against former mixed martial arts greats rather than boxers. And, lest anyone forget, he’s been outclassed and defeated by Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Tommy. Paul is someone who is able to keep pushing forward, though. What’s more, he’s fun to watch, as his right is a weapon of explosive power, more something one is born with than something formed in a gym. Couple that with his incredible confidence and ability to draw in viewers and it’s little wonder why so much ink is spilled chronicling the 26 year old’s exploits.

No matter how it all ends, Paul’s great adventure is a fun ride.