Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jake Paul Says Pay Per View Numbers For Tommy Fury Fight “Are Off The F—–g Charts”

Posted on 03/01/2023

By: Sean Crose

“The silver lining,” Jake Paul has said on his podcast, “is the pay per views are off the fucking charts.” He’s referring, of course, to his fight last weekend, where he suffered his first defeat at the gloved fists of Tommy Fury. “Probably going to be the biggest fight of the year,” Paul said of the matchup. “It’s going to be hard to contend with, maybe Garcia-Davis.” So just how much money was Paul talking about here?

Photo: Most Valuable Promotions

“It’s probably coming in over half a million buys,” he said. That, if true, is a phenomenal number by today’s pay per view standards. What’s more, it lets people know just how big a draw Paul, whose fought professionally less than ten times, truly is. “The success of their Feb. 26 PPV card,” stated MMA Mania, “may have been helped by the war of words between Paul and Fury.” Sure enough, there seemed to be some bad blood between the two men leading up to the bout. The fact that it seemed to take forever for the match to actually happen certainly may have had something to do with that.

“Last night was tough,” Paul said on the podcast. “Real tough. It’s so shocking, so many emotions to deal with.” Still, Paul didn’t didn’t want too much credit to go his opponent’s way. “It had nothing to do with him,” Paul said of the loss. “It had everything to do with me.” Paul also added that he felt former foe Anderson Silva, had been a stronger opponent. “He wasn’t that great at all,” he said of Fury. “I think Anderson was tougher than him…he threw a lot of punches, that was his biggest thing,” (though he did admit that Fury had good power).

“I think he’s a good kid,” Paul said of Fury, who he spoke with after the match. “He seems very level headed, down to earth…we did a great job promoting it. There was a mutual respect there.” So the bad blood, it seems, is gone – at least until the rematch.

“I’m happy for him for sure,” said Paul.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury On Brother Tommy: "If He Loses To Jake Paul Then He’s Finished With The Boxing"
February 24th
Boxing Insider Fight Night: 8 Rds. Lightweights - Heather Hardy vs. Taynna Cardoso
February 23rd
Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: "He’s Explosive And We’ll Make Fireworks"
February 21st
Subriel Matias Stops Jeremiah Ponce In Furious IBF Title Bout
February 26th
Tommy Fury Defeats Jake Paul In Exciting Battle By Split Decision
February 26th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend