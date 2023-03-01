Jake Paul Says Pay Per View Numbers For Tommy Fury Fight “Are Off The F—–g Charts”

By: Sean Crose

“The silver lining,” Jake Paul has said on his podcast, “is the pay per views are off the fucking charts.” He’s referring, of course, to his fight last weekend, where he suffered his first defeat at the gloved fists of Tommy Fury. “Probably going to be the biggest fight of the year,” Paul said of the matchup. “It’s going to be hard to contend with, maybe Garcia-Davis.” So just how much money was Paul talking about here?

Photo: Most Valuable Promotions

“It’s probably coming in over half a million buys,” he said. That, if true, is a phenomenal number by today’s pay per view standards. What’s more, it lets people know just how big a draw Paul, whose fought professionally less than ten times, truly is. “The success of their Feb. 26 PPV card,” stated MMA Mania, “may have been helped by the war of words between Paul and Fury.” Sure enough, there seemed to be some bad blood between the two men leading up to the bout. The fact that it seemed to take forever for the match to actually happen certainly may have had something to do with that.

“Last night was tough,” Paul said on the podcast. “Real tough. It’s so shocking, so many emotions to deal with.” Still, Paul didn’t didn’t want too much credit to go his opponent’s way. “It had nothing to do with him,” Paul said of the loss. “It had everything to do with me.” Paul also added that he felt former foe Anderson Silva, had been a stronger opponent. “He wasn’t that great at all,” he said of Fury. “I think Anderson was tougher than him…he threw a lot of punches, that was his biggest thing,” (though he did admit that Fury had good power).

“I think he’s a good kid,” Paul said of Fury, who he spoke with after the match. “He seems very level headed, down to earth…we did a great job promoting it. There was a mutual respect there.” So the bad blood, it seems, is gone – at least until the rematch.

“I’m happy for him for sure,” said Paul.