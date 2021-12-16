Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jake Paul Says He Has Canelo Alvarez In His Sights

Posted on 12/16/2021

By: Sean Crose

They said that 2017’s Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match would be as quickly forgotten as it was lucrative. And, in a very real sense, they were right. The fight between the most famous boxer and most famous mixed martial artist went down pretty much as analysts of both sports thought it would – with McGregor fighting gamely, but ultimately being unable to best Mayweather in Mayweather’s own sport. No harm, no foul. Lots of money was made for everyone involved, and non-fight fans seemed to have been satisfied with the pay per view event. Again, it was a cash grab, not a battle for the ages.

Yet the bout clearly had an impact. Ask yourself this, would Jake Paul, perhaps the most popular fighter on earth (that includes both boxing and MMA), be the incredible success story he is had Floyd and Conor not first paved the way for novelty bouts? The truth of the matter is that Mayweather-McGregor may not have been memorable, but it was certainly influential. Which brings us back to Paul. He’s set to rematch former UFC great Tyrone Woodley this weekend in Tampa. Although Paul’s never fought a pro boxer, there’s little doubt that Woodley is a solid opponent for him.

In fact, Woodley gave Paul all he could handle when they met in the ring earlier this year. The 4-0 Paul pulled off the win, but he looked gassed and uneasy as the fight wore on. Here’s the thing with Paul, though: The man takes boxing seriously. It’s more than a game to him. He markets hard, but he also trains hard. What’s more, he’s got natural power. Like it or not, Jake Paul can turn out the lights. Perhaps that’s why he now says he wants to move on to face pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez in the future.

‘I will fight Canelo 100 per cent,” the Daily Mirror quotes Paul as saying. “Look at this guy Avni Yildirim… he sat down in the corner and quit. He didn’t throw a punch.” Paul brushes aside the assertion that he’s too inexperienced to face the man many now consider the best fighter on earth. “It’s not about how long you’ve been doing something,” he said. “It’s about how right you have been doing it.” It’s doubtful Canelo will feel Paul has proven himself worthy of a shot at him. Mayweather was retired when he agreed to face Paul. Canelo is currently fighting for glory and legacy.

Then again, one never knows. This is boxing, after all.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Oleksandr Usyk Willing To Move Down To Face Canelo Alvarez: "I Can Fight Him At Cruiserweight"
December 12th
Terence Crawford Makes His Case To Become IBF Mandatory To Face Errol Spence Jr.
December 12th
Kenny Porter Dives Deeper Into Shawn Porter's Loss To Terence Crawford
December 15th
Jaron Ennis Believes He's "Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Smarter" Then Errol Spence Jr.
December 14th
Boxing May Be Removed From Olympics
December 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend