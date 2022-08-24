Jake Paul: Opponent Signed For October Throwdown

By: Sean Crose

He may not have an extensive, or even very impressive, resume but there’s no denying Jake Paul is one of the most well known figures in all of professional boxing. When Jake talks, people listen. Lately, however, things haven’t been going the social media influencer turned pro fighter’s way. Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight kingpin Tyson, was unable to enter the United States for a scheduled Showtime Pay Per View main event against Paul at Madison Square Garden. The replacement opponent Hasim Rahman Jr then claimed he couldn’t make weight, causing entire August card to be cancelled.

Opponent inked. October is mine. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 24, 2022

Now, however, Paul seems to be getting his ring career back in gear. “Opponent inked,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “October is mine.” Who that opponent is or where the fight will be held is yet to be known by the public. Paul fights at cruiserweight, however, and it’s likely enough the opponent will at least be a person of some note, as the match will likely be a Showtime Pay Per View main event. Paul, however, has never fought anyone who was already an established boxer. In fact, although he dusted former UFC great Tyron Woodley his last time in the ring, none of Paul’s opponents have been in any way grounded in the sweet science. It will be interesting to see if things change this time around.

With all that being said, there’s no denying that Paul takes boxing seriously. He also has some skill. Judged against any other 5-0 newbie fighter, it’s only fair to say “so far, so good” when looking at Paul’s ring accomplishments to date. It’s also worth noting the 25 year old has the power to turn off the lights. He may not be a walking, talking skill set, but Paul’s right hand is impressive.