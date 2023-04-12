Jake Paul-Nate Diaz Fight Announced For August 5th

By: Sean Crose

“August 5th,” Jake Paul posted on social media Thursday, “we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana. Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.” That’s right, Jake Paul is going to battle UFC great Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. It’s an interesting fight, really. Paul’s limitations as a boxer came to light several months ago when he lost to Tommy Fury by decision. As for Diaz, he’s not your normal aging mixed martial artist. He’s already a licensed boxer, and has been a sparring partner for no one less than Andre Ward. Again, this fight is rather interesting.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” Paul said via press release. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built.” Also worth noting is the fact a fight with Nate Diaz would be far more appealing to combat sports fans in general than a throwdown with KSI. In short, Paul-Diaz has crossover appeal.

“Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time,” Paul continued, “but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for fucking Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

Diaz, of course, had thoughts of his own on the upcoming battle. “Besides Canelo, he’s the biggest thang in boxing,” he said of Paul. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I fucked up Conor (McGregor) for acting out and now here I am again, like a super hero of the real fight game, the king of the real fight game.”

The Paul-Diaz fight may not represent the best boxing has to offer at the moment, but both men are colorful and exciting to watch. As he stated, Diaz famously tapped out a prime Conor McGregor back in 2017. In the meantime, Paul and gone through his share of former UFC notables in the boxing ring, most recently former UFC legend Anderson Sylva. People can roll their eyes, but this could be quite entertaining.

The Paul-Diaz fight will go down in Texas and will be broadcast live as a DAZN pay per view main event.