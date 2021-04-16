Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jake Paul: “I Wanna Retract My Comments Made About CTE.”

Posted on 04/16/2021

By: Sean Crose

A doctor has given Jake Paul the go-ahead to face Ben Askren tomorrow evening in an 8 round pay per view main event in the cruiserweight division. Paul raised some eyebrows on Thursday when he claimed during a press conference for his Saturday fight with Ben Askren that he is showing signs of brain damage. ” You know, it’s a dangerous sport,” Paul said of boxing.” And that’s why, when people question my dedication to it, it’s like, I’m showing up every single day. I’m putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line.” Paul then dropped a bomb when he said: “I’ve gone and gotten brain scans and have early signs of CTE.”

Needless to say, the 24 year old has subsequently backed away from those comments. “I wanna retract my comments made about CTE as it relates to me and my medical history,” the 2-0 cruiserweight posted on Twitter Friday. “It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about.” Paul, who got his start as a social media influencer is a showman by nature. Speaking off the cuff can have a different impact when one is involved in a high profile sporting event. Still, the man’s retraction is out there for the world to see. It’s not like the guy is doubling down.

Paul has been reportedly eager to let the world know how seriously he takes boxing. And, to be sure, the man does appear to be approaching the sport like a legitimate professional. Although he’s never met a boxer of note in the ring, Paul has shown power and sound defense in his fistic experiences. He’s also taking on a former mixed martial arts notable in Askren, which indicates Paul is at least willing to risk getting in the ring with a combat sport professional with a proven track record.

Askren looks to be taking Saturday’s match very seriously, as well. It may be his boxing debut, but Askren has been on the big stage before. He’s also been hurt while engaging in a combat sport and is open to his weak spots when it comes to the sweet science. “He’s an Olympic Wrestler & MMA Champion,” Teddy Atlas tweeted of Askren on Thursday, “but the first to say striking is not his strength. His strength is that he’s been to battle, visited that cauldron of fire & fear, and wielded his sword. Conquer or be Conquered.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Sugar Ray Leonard Unsure How He Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Fantasy Matchup: "I Would Have To Pull Out All My Tools"
April 9th
Ebaine Bridges Comes Up Just Short Against Shannon Courtenay
April 10th
Daniel Dubois: "One Day I'd Like To Get In The Ring With Dillian Whyte, I'd Like To Show Him Just How Much Of A Quitter I Am"
April 11th
Tim Bradley: "I Been Over A Hundred Rounds With Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao Is A Dangerous Fight"
April 6th
Keith Thurman To Errol Spence Jr.: "I’m Superior To The Fighters You’ve Been Fighting"
April 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY