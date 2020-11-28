Jake Paul Destroys Nate Robinson In Two

By: Sean Crose

Internet influencer and 1-0 professional boxer Jake Paul stepped into the ring for his second fight on Saturday night to face former NBA notable and slam dunk kingpin Nate Robinson, who was making his boxing debut. The battle was a scheduled eight rounder in the cruiserweight division.

Robinson came on strong in the first, but Paul sent him down – and almost out. Robinson, however, was able to get back to his feet and survive the round. A thunderous overhand right put Robinson down again in the second. Robinson got up again, but another Paul shot put Robinson flat on his face, unconscious. The referee did the obvious thing and stopped the fight immediately.