Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jake Paul Decisions Nate Diaz In Sloppy, Entertaining Fight

Posted on 08/06/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 6-1 cruiserweight Jake Paul squared off in a scheduled 10 rounder with former UFC great Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center Saturday night in Dallas. The novelty bout was the main event of a pay per view card broadcast live on DAZN. It looked like the night would end extremely early in the first as Paul landed and landed hard. To his credit, Diaz was able to survive the round. Diaz had a better second, getting in close and making it rough. Paul, however, appeared to land the stronger, cleaner blows.

Image

Diaz had some good moments in the third, but he didn’t show consistency. Diaz was able to land well and bull forward aggressively in the fourth. Paul dropped his man with a left hook in the fifth. Diaz beat the count, but was clearly in trouble. Still, he pushed forward. Indeed, the Stockton, California native had a good sixth. He also had a good seventh – just not as good a one as Paul did. The bottom line was that Diaz’ shots weren’t as effective as Paul’s were.

With that in mind, Diaz had an excellent eighth, even hurting Paul by round’s end. Diaz got the crowd wild in the ninth with showmanship and some good shots – but Paul landed the better punches. Diaz clearly knew the fight was lost in the tenth, but being a guy who loves to fight, had some fun with it, clowning for the crowd and perhaps even for Paul. Needless to say, Paul won by unanimous decision. Not a serious fight, but a fun one nonetheless.

“Tough in this sport doesn’t work,” Paul said of Diaz’ ruggedness. “I wanna run it back in MMA,” he added. Paul concurred, indicating he’d like a “real fight,” while admitting he liked boxing enough to fight in the ring instead of the octagon again.

*Image: DAZN

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Proves His Mettle
July 31st
Mike Tyson To Train Francis Ngannou
August 3rd
Felix Verdejo Found Guilty In Deaths Of Keishla Rodriguez And Her Unborn Child
July 29th
Jake Paul Decisions Nate Diaz In Sloppy, Entertaining Fight
August 6th
Terence Crawford Lays A Terrible Beating On Errol Spence, Wins Undisputed Championship With Ninth Round Stoppage
July 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend