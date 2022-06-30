Jake Paul Claims “Tommy Fury Is In Hiding,” Adds He’s Ordered His Team To “Move On To The Next One”

By: Sean Crose

“Tommy, where the fuck you at?” Jake Paul asked in a video clip posted on social media Wednesday. “We’re in New York City,” Paul continued as he ran along the waterfront. “We were supposed to have the press conference today.” For those who don’t know, Tommy Fury, Paul’s scheduled opponent for an August 6th Madison Square Garden pay per view event, was denied access into the United States earlier in the week. “Get to the embassy,” Paul added, “and go get your fucking visa…going to knock you the fuck out August 6th .”

But that wasn’t all Paul had to say.

“Update,” Fury added in a second video clip. “We’ve spoke to Tommy Fury’s lawyers. They are all advising him to just go to the embassy to get his visa. That’s all he has to do, but Tommy is showing no urgency. He hasn’t gone yet. He’s not communicating with us on what he’s doing. Is this another case of Tommy fumbles just being scared to fight me? I think that’s what it is.” Paul went on to suggest that team Fury would be far happier facing Paul in England, Fury’s homeland, rather than in the United States.

“I think the Fury family is trying to manipulate something here to make me fight in the UK,” he said. “Here in America we do more pay per view buys, we do more ticket sales and we do more sponsorship. I’ve shown you the money. We’re ready to go.” Paul made it clear that things had gone beyond the point where Fury was no longer behaving in a professional manner. “This is embarrassing,” he concluded. “Go to the embassy, get your visa and lets make this fight happen. Stop ducking me and stop wasting my time.”

Things may have finally come to a head, as Paul posted the following on social media Thursday morning: “Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made. Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother. Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One.”

As of press time, Fury hasn’t publicly responded to the latest from Paul. The two men were supposed to meet in the ring once before, but Fury stepped away from the match and Paul ended up knocking out Tyrone Woodley in thunderous fashion instead. While neither Paul nor Fury have extensive records, both men are undefeated known commodities, which make a match between the two rather fascinating.