Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Fight In Jeopardy? Arizona Boxing Commission Looking Into Claims Silva Was Dropped Twice In Training

Posted on 10/27/2022

By: Sean Crose

An interview given by former MMA great Anderson Silva has led the Arizona Boxing Commission to immediately set about to find whether or not the 47 year old should be facing Jake Paul Saturday night in Glendale. Although Silva has since said he was kidding, the UFC legend claimed in an interview that he was knocked down twice in training. Fighters say a lot of things while promoting a match, and this is one fight that quite a few people feel Jake Paul may lose, as Silva not only has a boxing background, but had actually boxed as a professional years ago.

Still, it’s the job of the Commission to look into such matters and so MMAFighting reports an emergency meeting has been called for Thursday evening. Should the Paul-Silva fight fall through or be postponed, it will be the third time in several months that Paul has lost an opponent. Last summer both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr were set to face Paul at Madison Square Garden. Fury had problems getting to America (which some feel he didn’t try too hard to solve) and Rahman Jr ultimately claimed he couldn’t make the weight. Silva, a lifelong professional, however, is another story entirely, as it’s clear he wants to fight on Saturday.

