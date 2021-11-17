Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jaime Munguia Set To Face Sergiy Derevyanchenko Vs. Carlos Adames Winner

Posted on 11/17/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Though Jaime Munguia has long occupied the number one ranking for the WBC in the middleweight division, the 25-year-old has opted to take his time.

Following a title run at 154 pounds, Munguia has gradually upped his level of competition. This past weekend, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Munguia held a fight of the year contender against Gabriel Rosado. Although the action was nonstop, it was Munguia who emerged with the unanimous decision victory.

Now, no more than one week later, the highly ranked contender, is on the verge of discovering who his next foe will be.

As determined by the WBC sanctioning body at their recent convention, Munguia will be ordered to face the winner of the upcoming showdown between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames. The two are scheduled to square off on December 5th, in Los Angeles California, as the chief support to Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz.

Originally, the sanctioning body ordered a final eliminator between Derevyanchenko and Munguia. However, with the pair already entangled in a pair of separate bouts, both Munguia and Derevyanchenko believed that it was in their best interest to wait.

With Munguia holding up his end of the bargain, the ball now falls squarely onto the court of Derevyanchenko. Though the 36-year-old has flirted with the idea of moving down in weight, the Ukrainian native is on the hunt to prove that his fourth crack at a world title will be his crowning achievement.

Following a closely contested loss against Daniel Jacobs in October of 2018 for the vacant IBF middleweight crown, Derevyanchenko bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Jack Culcay.

While Derevyanchenko successfully worked his way back into the title picture, he has been sent back on consecutive occasions. In October of 2019, Derevyanchenko suffered a close but clear decision loss to Gennadiy Golovkin. Roughly one year later, the Brooklyn, New York resident would once again watch his world title dreams go up in flames. This time, at the hands of current belt holder, Jermall Charlo.

Despite his shortcomings, Derevyanchenko could be on his way to competing for a world title once more. Provided, of course, he takes care of business against both Adames and Munguia.

“The WBC ordered a final elimination between Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko,” said Sulaiman. “Munguia had a commitment which he won. Sergiy has a fight as well December 5. We will revise the order for Munguia to face the winner of that fight.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Does Gennadiy Golovkin Need Canelo To Get His Career Back on Track?
November 15th
Terence Crawford: “They Trying To Use Shawn As A Pawn Because They Know Shawn Is Going To Fight Anyone”
November 9th
Andy Ruiz Jr. Loves The Idea Of Facing Deontay Wilder: "We Gotta Get It On"
November 11th
Devin Haney To "Jo Jo" Diaz: "There’s Nothing He Can Do To Win"
November 11th
Canelo Alvarez Dismissive Of Kamaru Usman: “It Don’t Make Sense For Me”
November 10th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend