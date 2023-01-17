Ivan Redkach Out Of Adrien Broner Fight, Hank Lundy To Step In As Replacement

By: Sean Crose

It appears that Ivan Redkach will not be facing Adrien Broner on a February 25th pay per view card after all. Upon tweeting that he was done with boxing on Sunday, Redkach added that he still wanted to fight Broner. Now it seems that, at least for the time being, that fight isn’t going to happen. Instead, Broner will be facing popular veteran Hank Lundy instead. Truth be told, this isn’t a bad matchup. Sure, both men are past their primes and the fight has no business on pay per few, but for the forty dollar asking price, it’s clear there’s a lot worse deals out there in this day and age.

It’s been a while now since Broner, who was once viewed as a possible heir to Floyd Mayweather, has been a real force in the sport. Now, having lost several high end matchups to the likes of Shawn Porter, and Manny Pacquiao, the man is looking to return under promotional outlet BLK, which also promoted Terence Crawford’s last bout. Having fought a total of three times in the past half decade, it’s important for the still relatively young 33 year old Broner to get active and to get some wins on his resume again.

“I’m glad they found a worthy replacement in Hank Lundy,” Broner said. “Unfortunately, Redkach had to pull out, but I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me. This is the AB show and I’m on a mission to bust up everyone in my way. Hank Lundy is in trouble. I’m going to put a beating on him.”

Lundy, of course, was thrilled with the opportunity to have another high profile matchup as he inches towards 40. With a record of 33-12-1, the man has lost all four of his last four fights. A win over Broner, even a currently marginalized Broner, would be a feather in the guy’s cap.

“Fighting Broner is something I’ve envisioned for a long time and now this opportunity has presented itself to me,” Lundy stated. “Broner has established himself as one of the best fighters in the world, but he hasn’t been active, so I’m going to take full advantage of his inactivity. Everyone knows that I will fight anyone and the big names run from me. So I’m telling everyone right now, I’m going to beat the shit out of this can man.”

You have to admire the guy for his eloquence.