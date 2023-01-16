Listen Now:  
Ivan Redkach: “I’m Done With Boxing”

Posted on 01/16/2023

By: Sean Crose

“There are a lot of mean people in boxing,” veteran boxer Ivan Redkach tweeted on Sunday, “who ruin the life of boxers and break their dream, it hurts me , i’m done with boxing I was loyal to boxing when a boxer has his hands tied he cannot fight (sic).” Whatever led the 36 year old Ukrainian fighter to make the post is unclear. What isn’t unclear, however, is that his expected fight with Adrien Broner may be falling apart – if it hasn’t fallen apart already. Subsequent tweets made it clear that Redkach wasn’t blaming Broner or Broner’s promoter, BLK, for whatever the situation might be.

“Thank you very much BLK. for the opportunity,” Redkach stated in a second tweet. “I was hurt stole on my dream fight of my life boxing is my life I came to the boxing gym when I was 6 thanks to my fans I let my team down my family my fans you were all waiting for this fight it was not my fault it happened! excuse me (sic).” With that in mind, Redkach tweeted yet again, indicating that he does indeed wish to face Broner.

“This fight with @AdrienBroner should happen against all odds,” Redkach added in the third tweet, “we both want it ! there are people who do not want this I respect Adrian and BLK for all his merits (sic).” Obviously these tweets have left more questions than answers. Who is it, for instance, that Redkach feels he’s been aggrieved by? What’s more, does he really intend to still fight Broner? If so, under what conditions and circumstances? The man doesn’t seem to be displease by BLK, Broner’s promotional outlet or Broner himself.

The 23-6-2-2 Redkach has been a mainstay in the fight game for a while, having fought the likes of Danny Garcia, Regis Prograis, Devon Alexander and Tevin Farmer. Although he has a tendency to lose the big fight, the man was undefeated in his first 19 fights and has only been stopped by Prograis, John Molina Jr and Dejan Zlaticanan, all of whom were fighters of note when they faced Redkach.

As for Broner, he’s looking to once again rejuvenate his career. If he’s serious, a fight with Redkach is a good place to start. Both men could certainly use the victory and – even more importantly – the matchup may make for an entertaining fight. Suffice to say, their pay per view bout is scheduled to go down on February 25th.

More Headlines

WHAT'S
Trending
SUBSCRIBE TODAY

