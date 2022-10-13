Ivan Golub Bests Wesley Tucker – Tucker’s Corner Stops Bout After 4th Round

By: Sean Crose

The 20-1 junior middleweight Ivan Golub fought a scheduled 10 rounder Tuesday night against the 15-3 Wesley Tucker as part of Boxing Insider’s “New Beginnings” card which went down at Sony Hall in Times’ Square. The first round was something of a feeling out process for each fighter. Golub fired off one-two’s behind a southpaw jab in the second. In the later part of the chapter, however, Golub quickly found himself on the mat. The Brooklyn based fighter got back to his feet, but it was an eyebrow raising moment.

Despite the knockdown, Golub was able to resume landing on Tucker in the third. Tucker, however, had already shown he had power that was able to impact his taller foe. Golub whaled on Tucker throughout most of the fourth Tucker essentially remained behind a high guard. Was he hoping to employ a “rope a dope” tactic? Apparently not, for the bout was stopped in Golub’s favor – by Tucker’s corner – in between rounds.