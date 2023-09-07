Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

“It’s Slow, I Won’t Lie,” Eddie Hearn Talks Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder Negotiations

Posted on 09/07/2023

By: Sean Crose

Those looking to see a heavyweight throwdown between former supersize champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder might not want to hold their breath. Although the idea of the two heavy hitters getting it on in the ring is certainly appealing to fans, there’s no escaping the fact that modern boxing can be a bureaucratic spider web. Sure, 2023 has been a banner year for the sport – one well worth celebrating, no doubt – but major bouts remain challenging to make. And Joshua-Wilder is nothing if not a major bout. “It’s slow,” Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn told DAZN of the ongoing talks. “I won’t lie.”

Image

Still, the Matchroom honcho came across as remaining relatively confident. “Obviously it’s a massive fight and these things take time,” said Hearn. “Everything is kind of agreed other than the signing of the paperwork. We know that takes time, especially in that part of the world.” By that part of the world, Hearn was referring to Saudi Arabia, where the fight would – at least as things stand – likely take place. Hearn may be patient, but he also made it clear that Joshua wants back in the ring sooner rather than later.

“For me the biggest concern,” Hearn said, “is AJ wants to fight in December or January, we know the Wilder fight is not going to happen in December so we’re happy to wait until January, but if that fight starts pushing back to February or March, don’t be surprised if he still signs for that fight but has another one in between. He’s loving the activity at the moment.  

The heavyweight division is, sadly, a mess at the present time. With Oleksandr Usyk holding three of the four major titles, the desire for an undisputed heavyweight champion is great. Yet WBC and lineal titlist Tyson Fury is currently set to battle former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou. Suffice it to say Ngannou has never fought in a professional boxing match before. As the old saying goes, money talks, and Fury-Ngannou will no doubt bring in quite a bit of money. Joshua however, aims to keep moving forward.

“He’s loving being in training camp,” said Hearn. “He’s loving working with Derrick James. But our full focus is to sign the Deontay Wilder fight. I’m not disappointed but we want to get it done. The conversations have to extend to Usyk and Fury, they could be on the same card – who knows? So there’s a lot of conversations to be had. I truly believe that Wilder is up for and ready for this fight. We’re in a good place.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Brian ‘”Bomac” McIntyre, Trainer Of Terence Crawford, Arrested In England
September 4th
Chris Eubank Stops Liam Smith In Ten
September 2nd
Errol Spence Activates Rematch Clause – Second Fight With Terence Crawford Is On Its Way
August 31st
Shakur Stevenson-Frank Martin Title Fight Reportedly Agreed To
September 5th
Oscar De La Hoya: “I Believe That Crawford Is A Way Better Boxer Than Canelo”
August 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend