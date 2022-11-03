Listen Now:  
It’s Official: David Benavidez-Caleb Plant Fight Is A Go

Posted on 11/03/2022

By: Sean Crose

There was excitement in the air Thursday when Caleb Plant announced that he had signed to face his fellow former super middleweight titlist David Benavidez. “I went and MADE it happen,” Plant stated on Twitter. “Contract signed. See you next year.” Mike Coppinger of ESPN then took to Twitter to state: “A source tells ESPN that Benavidez has also signed a contract. Super middleweight fight expected to land in January.” All that was missing, really, was confirmation from Benavidez himself. On Thursday night, that confirmation came.

Opens profile photo

“It’s official,” Benavidez posted on his Instagram page, “benavidez vs plant! You Can’t hide from me anymore Ill see u soon [sic].” Suffice to say, this is very good news for fight fans, especially at a time when boxing has been unable to deliver the kind of consequential big name matchups the fan base has been desiring. Benavidez and Plant are two of the best in the super middleweight division. What’s more, they don’t much care for one another. Throw in the fact that Plant is a stylist and Benavidez a potent slugger, and there’s good reason for fan excitement.

