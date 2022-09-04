Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Isaac Cruz Decimates Eduardo Ramirez In 2

Posted on 09/04/2022

By Sean Crose

Fresh off an April win over Yuriorkis Gamboa, the 23-2-1 Isaac Cruz took on the 27-2-3 Eduardo Ramirez Sunday night in a scheduled 12 round lightweight affair as the co-main of the Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz pay per view card. Cruz began stalking his man straight from the opening bell. Moving forward in his crouched stance, the man had slipped directly into hunter mode.

And hunt Ramirez he did. An explosive left in the second put Ramirez down. To his credit, Ramirez got to his feet. The man might have been better off staying down, for Cruz moved forward and literally pounded his helpless opponent out of the contest. Referee Jack Reiss wisely didn’t bother with counting after Ramirez went down for the second time, opting instead to simply wave the fight off.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Devin Haney On Gervonta Davis: "He Never Gonna Fight Nobody"
September 1st
Deontay Wilder Talks Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, And Tyson Fury
August 30th
Devin Haney Offers To Fight Gervonta Davis In December, Slugs It Out With Showtime's Stephen Espinoza (Online)
September 2nd
James Toney: "Errol Spence Can't Beat Terence Crawford"
August 27th
Tyson Fury To Oleksandr Usyk: "I Will Destroy You"
September 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend