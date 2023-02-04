Instant Classic: Amanda Serrano Emerges Victorious From Bloody War With Erika Cruz

By: Sean Crose

The undisputed women’s featherweight championship of the world was on the line Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater as the 43-2-1 multidivisional titlist Amanda Serrano battled the 15-1 Erika Cruz for divisional supremacy. Cruz started the first aggressively while Serrano maneuvered to control the ring. Cruz continued to throw hard and heavy in the second. A clash of heads caused Cruz to bleed profusely in the third.

Photo: Matchroom

The fourth was a complete slugfest and very difficult to score. It was truly an intriguing matchup. Without doubt, Serrano was in a real fight. A blistering fifth saw Cruz’ face soaked in her own blood. Still, the fight was extremely close, containing virtually nonstop action. Serrano landed a ferocious and seemingly endless series of shots in the sixth, truly wobbling Cruz. Yet Cruz managed to survive the round.

The seventh was a classic. Each woman fired shots furiously at the other. Hagler-Hearns round one level stuff. Serrano was able to largely keep out of Cruz’ range in the eighth – then again, Cruz may not have been able to see particularly well due to the blood which was streaming down and coating her face.

Things remained thrilling in the ninth as Serrano landed clean and Cruz just kept on coming. The tenth and final round was an explosive, bloody shootout. Cruz kneeled in her corner, completely drained, after the final bell. Much blood had been lost, to be sure.

Serrano walked out with the decision victory.