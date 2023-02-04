Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Instant Classic: Amanda Serrano Emerges Victorious From Bloody War With Erika Cruz

Posted on 02/04/2023

By: Sean Crose

The undisputed women’s featherweight championship of the world was on the line Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater as the 43-2-1 multidivisional titlist Amanda Serrano battled the 15-1 Erika Cruz for divisional supremacy. Cruz started the first aggressively while Serrano maneuvered to control the ring. Cruz continued to throw hard and heavy in the second. A clash of heads caused Cruz to bleed profusely in the third.

Photo: Matchroom

The fourth was a complete slugfest and very difficult to score. It was truly an intriguing matchup. Without doubt, Serrano was in a real fight. A blistering fifth saw Cruz’ face soaked in her own blood. Still, the fight was extremely close, containing virtually nonstop action. Serrano landed a ferocious and seemingly endless series of shots in the sixth, truly wobbling Cruz. Yet Cruz managed to survive the round.

The seventh was a classic. Each woman fired shots furiously at the other. Hagler-Hearns round one level stuff. Serrano was able to largely keep out of Cruz’ range in the eighth – then again, Cruz may not have been able to see particularly well due to the blood which was streaming down and coating her face.

Things remained thrilling in the ninth as Serrano landed clean and Cruz just kept on coming. The tenth and final round was an explosive, bloody shootout. Cruz kneeled in her corner, completely drained, after the final bell. Much blood had been lost, to be sure.

Serrano walked out with the decision victory.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury On Demetrius Andrade: "He's The Most Avoided Man In All Of Boxing Today"
February 1st
Mutual Dislike Permeates Vulgar Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Press Conference
February 2nd
Showtime Merges With Paramount+. Will It Stop Broadcasting Boxing?
January 31st
Artur Beterbiev-Oleksandr Usyk? Beterbiev Doesn't Think It's Out Of The Question
January 30th
Oscar De La Hoya Looks To Sign Terence Crawford With Golden Boy Promotions
January 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend