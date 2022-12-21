Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Indeya Smith Decisions Sulem Urbina

Posted on 12/21/2022

By: Sean Crose

Sulem Urbina had been hoping to make a good impression in her first New York fight on Tuesday. The Phoenix based fighter – by way of Mexico – was one of the top attractions of Boxing Insider’s Holiday Fight Night card at Sony Hall in Time’s Square. The 13-2-1 Urbina’s opponent in a scheduled eight round bantamweight affair was the 5-6 Indeya Smith. Indeed, it was Smith who came out aggressively in the first while Urbina fought behind the jab and employed solid footwork.

Photo: @Trappfotos_

Smith continued to press the action in the second while Urbina worked to position herself for effective shots. The third was an exciting affair with Smith throwing and landing well while Urbina stalked her smaller, faster opponent. Urbina bled from a cut in a close fourth round (it was subsequently announced that the cut had come from a head butt).

Smith was the considerably more active of the two fighters in the fifth, pressing the action and landing well while Urbina seemed to have difficulty making anything happen. Urbina went down from a slip in the sixth, a round she had been performing better in. Both fighters traded punches ferociously at the start of the seventh. Smith went on to perform impressively with short, telling shots – though Urbina had her moments, as well.

The eighth and final round saw Smith continue to keep up her furious pace while Urbina fired straight shots from behind the jab. Smith’s speed and energy continued to be a challenge for Urbina, as it had been for the entirety of the fight. The judges ultimately ruled in favor of Smith by scores of 77-75, and 79-73 twice.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
RIP: Hall of Fame Referee Steven Smoger Has Died
December 19th
Does Anthony Joshua Really Need A New Trainer?
December 16th
Tyson Fury On An Anthony Joshua Fight: "I Can Guarantee You, You Will Not See It"
December 13th
Tonight's "Holiday Fight Night" Card To Be Broadcast Live On Boxing Insider's YouTube Page
December 21st
Ryan Garcia Forgoes Tune-Up Fight In Order To Face Gervonta Davis Next
December 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend