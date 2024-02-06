Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

“I Smell Bu–s-it.” Tim Bradley Isn’t Buying The Tyson Fury Cut Story

Posted on 02/06/2024

By: Sean Crose

“This just might be the downfall or the end of Tyson Fury,” former world titlist Tim Bradley said on the Deep Waters podcast Tuesday. To say that’s a bold statement is something of an understatement. For WBC heavyweight champion Fury has been one of the most dominant fighters in his division for years now. The towering Englishman has also been through 35 fights, some of them quite challenging, and he’s never lost a one (though he did fight Deontay Wilder to a draw in the first of their three intense matches). Yet Bradley isn’t the type to make wild, random statements, at least not in public.

His words on the podcast came in the context of the heavyweight championship fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk being postponed on account of a cut Fury reportedly suffered while sparing. According to reports, which were quickly accompanied by an unclear video, Fury was elbowed in the eye while working with a sparring partner. Bradley, however, wasn’t buying that Fury was elbowed. “I smell something,” he said on Deep Waters. “I smell bullshit, that’s what I smell. If you go and you look at that video, first of all the video had to be shot with a Samsung or something like that because the quality was all grainy…it looks disgusting.”

Yet Bradley was just getting started. “When you look at it in slow motion,” he said of the video, “did that elbow, which looked deliberate, land on the eye of Tyson Fury? No. the punch landed on the chin of Tyson Fury.” Bradley went on to say that the man sparring Fury on the day in question said his punch landed on the eye. “I smell something fishy man,” Bradley added. Not that Bradley thought the gash above Fury’s eye was fake. To the contrary. “I see the cut,” he said. “I get it.” Still, he made it clear that the whole video, which has been said to be evidence of an elbow induced cut, might be a psy-op. “This could be a set up,” he added. “I understand the cut is there, and things happen, but that elbow looked freakin’ deliberate.”

Ultimately, Bradley thinks the cut won’t be a major issue as far as the fight actually going down is concerned. “I don’t think the cut will be a factor at all,” he said. “I think the fight goes on.” If this proves to be true, WBC titlist Fury will finally be facing WBA, IBF, and WBO titlist Usyk on May 18th in Saudi Arabia for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
“I Will Knock You Out In Under 12 Rounds.” Tim Tszyu And Keith Thurman Square Off At Press Conference
January 31st
Canelo Said To Be Likely Facing Jermall Charlo, Then Terence Crawford
January 29th
Jackie Kaplan Kallen: A Boxing Trailblazer
February 5th
Shakur Stevenson Announces Retirement
January 30th
Ryan Garcia Talks Getting Advice From Floyd Mayweather
January 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2024 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend