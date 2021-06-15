Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

“I Just Mean Business.” Deontay Wilder Speaks Out On Tuesday’s Press Conference With Tyson Fury

Posted on 06/15/2021

By: Sean Crose

“I just mean business,” Deontay Wilder told ESNEWS’ Elie Seckbach immediately after Tuesday’s press conference to kick off the promotion for his third fight with Tyson Fury. “I didn’t come here to fool around.” Appearing far more relaxed than he did at the official media event, Wilder went on to say “it’s all good.” As for what Fury said to him during the tense, over five minute face off after Tuesday’s press conference, Wilder appeared rather nonchalant. “I couldn’t hear nothing,” he said simply. If Wilder was rattled by the thought of facing Fury a third time, he wasn’t letting it show in his talk with Seckbach.

Yet, although he seemed at ease, Wilder still made it clear he felt he was cheated in his second fight against Fury. Like the first bout between the two in 2018, the 2020 rematch was for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Unlike the first bout, which ended in a draw, however, the second bout saw Wilder being stopped by Fury in the seventh. Judging from the interview, the former titlist appears firm in a belief that Fury didn’t win fair and square. “I wanna do more than just knock him out,” he said of facing Fury once more.

“I’m so focused right now because I was done wrong,” Wilder claimed. “I was done wrong in front of the world. I’m just a man of what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.” The former titlist indicated that the arbitration which led to the third fight with Fury was something that was legitimate and fair. “We had an honorable judge, Weinstein, and he did the right thing,” Wilder claimed. Seckbach at one point in the interview asserted Wilder wouldn’t take step aside money, despite how much was being offered. “It’s principle,” the Alabama native said. “I’m a man of principle.”

Wilder made it obvious on Tuesday he’s also a man who likes music, as anyone who saw the man sitting through the press conference with headsets on could attest. “It was old school R&B,” he explained, “and I changed to some Gospel stuff.” With the one, and reported only, press conference for the fight behind him, Wilder made it clear he’s eager to simply get back to camp. “It ain’t nothing but train, train, train,” he told Seckbach. He may have lost to Fury the last time they met in the ring, but it appeared in the interview that Wilder kept Fury, a mind game king, from getting inside his head on Tuesday.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 48: Canelo Stops Saunders, breaks his eye socket in 4 places
May 13th
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Bradley: "I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Pacquiao Could Pull It Off."
June 14th
Keith Thurman Explains Why He Originally Wasn't Interested In Facing Errol Spence Jr.
June 13th
Keith Thurman: "When It Comes To Anybody On This Side Fighting A Bud Crawford, I Just Think Crawford Needs To Get Away From Bob"
June 10th
Billy Joe Saunders On Claims He Quit Against Canelo Alvarez: "As A Fighter, I Wanted To Go On, I Would Have Loved To See How The Next Four Or Five Rounds Go"
June 10th
Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: "I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him"
June 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend