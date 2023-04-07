Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

“I Am Very Happy That This Fight Is Not Happening.” Oleksandr Usyk Has No Regrets

Posted on 04/07/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I am very happy, by the way,” WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk told Volodymyr Kibelkov (as reported by The Mirror). And what was it that Usyk was particularly happy about? The fight between himself and Tyson Fury falling through. This, of course, no doubt comes as a surprise for many, as the consensus seems to have been that it was Fury who didn’t want the fight, not Usyk. Indeed, since talks between the Usyk and Fury camps fell through several weeks ago, it’s Fury who has borne the brunt of the criticism. In truth, only those directly involved in the negotiation know the truth regarding whose to blame.

“Even though it sounds weird,” Usyk continued, “I am very happy that this fight is not happening and I am going home. You’ve got to understand me, I trained for three months straight.” If ever there was a good reason for a boxer not to want to fight, it belonged to Usyk, whose Ukrainian homeland has been torn apart by war since Russian forces invaded over a year ago. “Then I get to come back home and spend time with my children,” he said, “and I just enjoy myself.”

Although he was clearly angry at Fury and his camp, the undefeated multi-division titlist now appears to feel things occured for a reason. “It was supposed to happen,” said Usyk. “God tells me this was supposed to happen. I see that nothing is happening, he is trying to play with us, and I told him: ‘That’s it, goodbye.’ He wants to copy Muhammad Ali, but it’s a bad copy.” Even though he’s happy he was able to return home, it’s obvious Usyk still feels Fury wasn’t serious about the fight.

Without a doubt, fans are unhappy that the fight fell apart. The match was set to go down this month, after all. What’s more, the winner would have been declared the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, the first since the reign of Lennox Lewis years ago. Of course none of this means that the two men still won’t meet in the ring for all the proverbial marbles. Each fighter is ambitious by nature. The difference in skill sets makes the pairing all the more attractive. The towering Fury has transformed into a boxer-puncher under the tutelage of trainer Sugar Hill Stuart. Usyk, on the other hand, is a ring technician who proved in his victories over Anthony Joshua that he’s right at home facing bigger opponents.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
"That's It. I'm Out." Oleksandr Usyk's Manager On Why Tyson Fury Fight Fell Through
March 31st
Vasyl Lomachenko On Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia: "I Think Davis Will Win. He’s More Aggressive."
March 30th
Vasyl Lomachenko: "In My Mind I Didn't Lose Any Fight"
April 6th
"I Am Very Happy That This Fight Is Not Happening." Oleksandr Usyk Has No Regrets
April 7th
Robeisy Ramirez Decisions Isaac Dogboe, Wins Vacant WBO World Featherweight Title
April 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend