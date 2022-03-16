Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

How A Connecticut YMCA Is Crafting Future Champions

Posted on 03/16/2022

By: Sean Crose

“We have a kid in the boxing room right now,” Paul Norris tells me. “He’s 225 pounds. He pushed my tooth in the other day.” We’re standing in the middle of the basketball court of the Naugatuck, Connecticut YMCA, surrounded by children being trained by experts. The kids aren’t at basketball practice; however, they’re working on their boxing skills. The hoops may well be present at each end of the court, but the young people here – both boys and girls – are focused on gloves, heavy bags and pad work. And, in the midst of it all stands Norris, his wife Angelica, and his father-in-law, Perry, offering support – as well as the tricks of the trade.

The Norris clan is the perfect family to run the Naugatuck YMCA’s boxing program. Paul, Angelica, and Perry all have strong boxing backgrounds. Indeed, each looks to still be close to fighting shape. Perhaps that’s why the gym was packed with future boxers when the 2022 program opened this past winter.

Mark LaFortune, the Chief Executive Officer of the Naugatuck YMCA, is open in his gratitude “to have a boxing program and instructors like we do.” And in case you’re wondering, the program is not a paying gig for the Norris’. “I volunteer and I love it,” says Paul. Angelica is of the same mind. “I love it,” she says. “I carry on my legacy…my oldest son helps us out and now my little one is doing it.” The family knows something people of similar backgrounds can attest to – that boxing is a sport that remains with the participant long after the last ring battle. This is evidenced by Perry.  “Since I was thirteen years old,” the sixty-something responded when I asked how long he’s been involved with the fight game.

The Naugatuck YMCA’s boxing program isn’t just a way for kids to pass the time, however. Those who do well and are old enough are sent to nearby Bridgeport where they are prepared for more rigorous competition. “We move ‘em on,” says Paul. What makes the Norris family’s program unique is that it flies in the face of the adage that boxing is a sport of previous era. This is a local boxing program that is not only alive, but that offers outlets for less conventional training. The Norris’ work with children on the spectrum and well as people with Alzheimer’s.  “I was just asked to do the Parkinson’s (boxing) program,” says Paul.

Not only does the Norris family find boxing good competition for the young, they know it can be useful out of the gym, as well, both psychologically and physically. “Our motto,” says Paul, “is don’t start a fight, but always know how to finish one.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Russian Solider Says Vasyl Lomachenko And Oleksandr Usyk Video Helped Convince Him Invasion Of Ukraine Was Wrong
March 8th
Ending Of Wood-Conlan Fight Reminds Us Once Again That Boxing Is A Most Dangerous Game
March 12th
Gervonta Davis: “I Like Canelo As A fighter, Pound For Pound, He Needs To Be Number One”
March 14th
Caleb Plant And Anthony Dirrell Agree To Terms For Super Middleweight Showdown
March 14th
Freddie Roach Tabs Jaron Ennis As The Best Welterweight In The World
March 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend