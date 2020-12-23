Hiroto Kyoguchi Joins Team Matchroom

By: Sean Crose

“I am confident that I will give it my all and show honor in this sport as a proud Japanese World Champion,” says undefeated and decorated junior flyweight Hiroto Kyocuchi. “I’m ready!” The 14-0 WBA and Ring Magazine light flyweight champ is now on board with one of the biggest promotional outlets in the world, having just signed on with Matchroom Boxing. “I’m delighted to welcome two division World Champion and Ring Magazine king Hiroto Kyoguchi to the Matchroom Boxing team,” Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn said via press release. “As we continue our global expansion we welcome our first Japanese World Champion to Matchroom and look forward to our first show there in 2021. I look forward to a long and successful relationship with him and his manager Eddy Reynoso.”

The 27 year old Kyoguchi, who is managed by Eddie Reynoso, fought and won twice in 2019, besting Tetsuya Hisada and Tanawat Nakoon respectively. The Tokyo resident has been unable to fight in 2020 largely because of Covid-19. He was supposed to face Thanongsak Simsri in November, but unfortunately tested positive for the virus. “It is an honour to work with the best promoter in the world in Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” Reynoso said. “Thanks also to Hiroto Kyoguchi for having the confidence to let me represent him. We look forward to a big future together.”

Kyoguchi began his career not all that long ago, in 2016, to be exact. He won his first six bouts within the distance, and has never won by anything closer than a unanimous decision. Out of 14 fights, 9 have been won by knockout. Possessing expert footwork, highly effective body work, a potent uppercut and a stinging jab, Kyoguchi can also cut off the ring and throw in combinations. What’s more, the fighter has proven himself in the ring against the likes of Vince Paras, and Hekkie Budler. Along with the likes of fellow undefeated countryman Henshiro Teraji, Kyoguchi sits atop the junior flyweight division.

A move such as this on the part of team Kyoguchi is nothing but a positive step career-wise. Having a mulit-fight deal with one of the most prominent promotional outlets in the industry means more attention from Westertern audiences, which have tended to overlook smaller weight divisions. In fact, the signing of Kyoguchi to Matchroom can be seen as part of a current trend of increased fan interest in the lighter weight classes.