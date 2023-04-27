Hey Nineteen! David Lopez Emerges Victorious Against Nelson Morales

By: Sean Crose

Broadway Boxing made it’s debut on DAZN Thursday night with a card broadcast live from Sony Hall in Manhattan. The 2-0 nineteen year old David Lopez started things off by besting the 3-5 Nelson Morales in a four round super featherweight affair.

Although he wasn’t able to score his third straight knockout, Oakland’s Lopez was able to rise to the occasion by looking sharp in action nonetheless. Lopez didn’t give himself a whole lot of credit after the match had ended, citing that he still had work to do. Still. the Andre Ward sparring partner was able to slip out of the ring undefeated once more.