He’s Fought Them Both: Chris Algieri Talks Manny Pacqiuao Vs Errol Spence.

By: Sean Crose

Expect a lot of talk from fight fans throughout the summer about the upcoming August battle between the legendary Manny Pacquiao and the young lion, Errol Spence. Many expect Spence to walk away with the win by virtue of his size, youth, and laudable talent. Pacquiao, however, has his believers. Indeed, few, if any, feel the Filipino Senator doesn’t stand any chance at all. Pacquiao has simply proven himself an enemy of father time too many times before. One person with unique insight into the impending match is the only man to have fought both men in the ring.

“This is a surprising fight,” former world titlist Chris Algieri recently told ESNEWS. “You can never count out Pacquiao. I was so impressed when he beat Keith Thurman the way he did.” Still, the former WBO junior welterweight titlist made it clear he thinks Texas native Spence will carry the night this summer. “I lean towards Spence this fight,” says Algieri. “I think he’s just too young, too big, too strong.” Algieri goes on to say of Spence: “He’s got everything, and I think just size-wise at this stage of his career, he’s probably going to be too much for Pacquiao.”

After winning the WBO junior welterweight strap via a surprise upset of Ruslan Provodnikov in 2014, Algieri moved up to challenge Pacquiao for the iconic fighter’s WBO welterweight title. Pacquiao earned a one sided victory after knocking down Algieri several times. Algieri lost his next fight to Amir Khan, but impressed with his skill and determination. After defeating Erick Bone, the Long Islander squared off against Spence in 2016. Game as always, Algeiri still lost to the rising star by stoppage in the fifth. Having only lost to some of the biggest names in the sport, however, Algieri indicates that he’ll be returning to the ring soon.

Most fans can probably relate to Algieri when they see him proclaim that he never saw the Spence-Pacquiao fight coming. Announced just last week, the news took the fight world by complete surprise, with many stating outright just how notable the forty-plus year old Pacquiao is for taking on a challenge like the thirty one year old Spence at his age. “My heart is with Pacquiao,” Algieri says in the ESNEWS interview, “but my betting line would be with Spence.”

The Spence-Pacquiao bout will be presented by Premiere Boxing Champions and will be aired live on Fox Pay Per View from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.