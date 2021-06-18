Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Hector Camacho Jr On Julio Caesar Chavez: “I’m Sharing The Ring With A Legend”

Posted on 06/18/2021

By: Sean Crose

“The people have been great,” says Hector Camacho Jr of Mexican fans, many of whom will likely be tuning into his Saturday exhibition bout against all-time great Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. “(There’s) a lot of love.” Although the fight is said to be the main event of  a pay per view card, most might be watching to see Chavez’ infamous son, Julio Jr, face MMA great Anderson Silva. No matter, Camacho, son of the late legend Hector Camacho Sr, is happy to be facing his father’s former opponent. “I thought I’d come to hostile territory,” Camacho Jr says of arriving in Mexico. “I feel at home.”

It’s clear that the 59-7-1 fighter is pleased with the leadup to Saturday’s fight. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” says Camacho. “It’s probably my last fight, as well.” It’s a fitting way to leave the sport. Back in 1992, the senior Camacho battled Chavez in a major bout, losing by decision. Now, by facing his father’s conqueror his final time in the ring, the younger Camacho will have completed the circle. Not that there’s any animosity involved in the pre-fight atmosphere. “He was great friends with my father,” Camacho says of Chavez. “I love Chavez. My father’s my idol, of course, but I love Chavez, as well.”

As for the rules for the bout, Camacho is open. “I told Chavez whatever he wants to do I’m fine by,” he says. Still, the New York – by way of Puerto Rico – fighter, wants to make clear that even exhibitions can be dangerous. “Any shot can hurt him,” he says, “especially at his age.” Camacho also makes it clear that, exhibition or not, this is a fight. He was asked at the press conference, for instance, about Chavez wanting to fight at least part of the bout without headgear. “Tell you what,” he says, “if he takes it off, I’m not taking it easy.”

Novelty bouts are all the rage at the moment, though this one feels a bit different. There’s no young social media stars involved, nor are there any lingering questions (“Who was really better, Tyson or Jones?”) to be answered. There’s simply two men, separated by age and size – Camacho is considerably bigger than the older Chavez – boxing for a few minutes in a ring.  

“I’m sharing the ring with a legend,” says Camacho, “an all-time great.” Few fighters can utter such words. As Camacho claims repeatedly, he intends to “enjoy the moment.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 49: Logan Pauls goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
EP 48: Canelo Stops Saunders, breaks his eye socket in 4 places
May 13th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Bradley: "I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Pacquiao Could Pull It Off."
June 14th
Keith Thurman Explains Why He Originally Wasn't Interested In Facing Errol Spence Jr.
June 13th
"I Just Mean Business." Deontay Wilder Speaks Out On Tuesday's Press Conference With Tyson Fury
June 15th
Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: "I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him"
June 14th
Errol Spence Jr. On Keith Thurman: "He’s Still A Good Fighter, He Could Still Fight"
June 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend