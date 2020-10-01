Hearn Tests Positive For Corona Virus

By: Sean Crose

Promoter and Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn has tested positive for Covid-19. “Gutted,” he tweeted Thursday, “to just find out I tested positive.” What this means is that Hearn has to leave Matchroom’s boxing bubble, which has been raised to prevent the spread of the virus. It also means that Hearns will not be able to attend this Sunday’s Matchroom card featuring Joshua Buatsi and Marko Calic as they battle in a scheduled 12 round light heavyweight affair.

Fortunately, none of the fighters, trainers or personnel expected to be present at England’s Marshall Arena for Sunday’s card have tested positive, as Hearn has. “Thankfully,” Hearn tweeted, “all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest – catch up tomorrow.” According to CBS Sports: “The procedure for Matchroom events has involved all fighters, trainers and staff arriving at Stadium MK Hotel, where they are tested for COVID-19 and quarantined until they receive the all clear.”

Hearn is a legitimate force in contemporary boxing, alongside Al Haymon, Bob Arum, and Oscar De La Hoya. He’s also the only one of those major players to not be primarily based in North America. Boxing being an international sport, however, Hearn has moved hard and fast into successfully making Matchroom a global force in the fight game. For the moment, however, the promoter will have to stay put until he’s physically cleared to work in public again.