Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Hearn On Joshua-Fury Fiasco: “It Just Comes Down To Old School Greed.”

Posted on 06/07/2021

By: Sean Crose

“I actually called Bob Arum after the arbitration ruling,” Eddie Hearn tells talkSport. “I said, ‘What on Earth has happened here?’ He said, ‘Oh you won’t believe it, I can’t believe it, it’s just ridiculous, but we’re gonna do this fight.'”

Hearn is recalling the moment he learned of the arbitration ruling that brought down the highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between Hearn’s fighter, Anthony Joshua, and Arum’s fighter, Tyson Fury. “What are you talking about?” Hearn says he asked Arum. “I’ve just worked for four months to make this fight.” According to Hearn, the response from Arum was simple:

“What can I do? Nothing.”

And so now Hearn, and the rest of the boxing world, will have to put dreams of a Joshua-Fury match aside, at least for the time being. For, thanks to arbitration between team Fury and team Deontay Wilder, Fury will be now fighting Wilder for the third time this July. What’s particularly troubling to many is the fact a Joshua-Fury fight would have decided an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for the first time in ages. That, however, is now a dream deferred. Needless to say, Hearn himself feels matters have been handled rather unfairly, to say the least.

For Hearn makes it clear he was given the impression “there was no way that fight (Joshua-Fury) could be stopped, there was no way a rematch (between Fury and Wilder) would be ordered. They expected there would be damages, but not that the arbitrator would rule the rematch. And that’s why the whole thing stinks, I don’t believe that arbitration ruling for one second is a standard arbitration ruling.” As things stand, however, the promoter has to simply play the hand he’s been dealt. That means Joshua may well fight former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next.

Hearn puts the blame on Arum when it comes to Joshua-Fury falling apart. “In the end I believe it just comes down to old school greed,” Hearn says, “where the fact that Bob Arum was losing control of this fight, the fact all of a sudden that the deal was in place, he thought to himself, ‘I’ll keep Tyson Fury in America, I’ll do the fight myself on ESPN with Wilder.'” This isn’t the first time Arum has been accused of not being the most honest individual in the business. Still, there’s no way of knowing whether or not Hearn’s assertion of greed being in play is true or false. Indeed, only one thing is certain – Joshua and Fury won’t be fighting for a while, if they ever meet in the ring at all.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Floyd Mayweather Plans On Helping Errol Spence Jr. Against Manny Pacquiao: "I’m Going To Call Him And Give Him Some Pointers"
June 3rd
Errol Spence Jr.: "Once I Get That Belt, I Want That Fight With Terence Crawford But If It Don’t Happen, I’ll Probably Just Move Up"
June 5th
Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Official Rules Breakdown
June 5th
Errol Spence Jr. Opens Up On Landing Manny Pacquiao Fight Over Terence Crawford
June 4th
Tim Bradley On Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: "He’s Going To Beat The Dog Hell Out Of Plant"
June 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY