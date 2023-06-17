Listen Now:  
Golden Boy Takes Ryan Garcia, Lupe Valencia To Court

Posted on 06/17/2023

By: Sean Crose

Things are getting tumultuous in the kingdom of the man known as “King Ry.” Mere weeks after engaging in a much watched, much talked about superfight with Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia has found himself and his advisor, Lupe Valencia, being taken to court by his promoter, Golden Boy Promotions. According to a lawsuit filed Friday at the U.S. District Court in Nevada, Garcia is legally bound to his current contract with Golden Boy and the promotional outlet, led by Hall of Fame fighter Oscar De La Hoya, essentially wants the court to make clear to Garcia and his team what Garcia can and can’t do.

Things have been less than cordial between fighter and promoter as of late. First, De La Hoya and Golden Boy partner, and fellow Hall of Famer, Bernard Hopkins didn’t show up to the post fight press conference after Garcia was knocked out by Davis back in April. Then Garcia and De La Hoya took to having a very public war of words on social media. Then, last week, team Garcia sent a letter Golden Boy’s way asserting Golden Boy was being negligent regarding it’s own contractual obligations. And now matters will be settled by a Nevada Court. Never a dull moment.

