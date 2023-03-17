Gilberto Ramirez Comes In Overweight. Gabriel Rosado Fight Cancelled

By: Sean Crose

There were more than a few people out there who were concerned about popular veteran Gabriel Rosado squaring off this weekend against Gilberto Ramirez at California’s Long Beach State University. Rosado, although thrilling to see in action, has accumulated much wear and tear over the years. It simply didn’t seem fair to critics that Ramirez, whose only loss came at the gloved hands of Dmitry Bivol, would be the man Rosado would be facing. Rosado, after all, had lost his last three fights decisively. He was also moving up to light heavyweight to face Ramirez on Saturday.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise then that some fans are quite happy to learn the fight has now been cancelled. Ramirez apparently came in over weight on Friday – way over weight if reports are to be believed – and the fight subsequently had to be called off. The match, which was supposed to be streamed live on DAZN, has been replaced by the Joseph Diaz, Jr. – Mercito Gesta throwdown as tomorrow night’s main event. Needless to say, DAZN will be airing the Diaz-Gesta fight live.

“No excuses,” Ramirez stated via social media. “I had never missed weight in my 45 pro fights. This is the first and last time. I have always prided myself on being a professional, but today was not my finest moment. On that note, I’d like to apologize to all my fans and supporters, Golden Boy Promotions, and DAZN for this unfortunate event. I never gave up trying to make weight, cutting until the final moment, but just couldn’t lose enough to make the contracted weight. I am embarrassed and upset by my actions and promise that this will never happen again. I will make the right adjustments and will be back soon.”