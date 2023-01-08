Listen Now:  
Gervonta Davis TKOs Hector Luis Garcia In Nine

Posted on 01/08/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 16-0 Hector Luis Garcia entered the ring at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena Saturday night hoping to shock the world. For Garcia was moments away from engaging in a scheduled twelve round affair with the 27-0 multi-division titlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. The popular Davis already had another Garcia lined up for a fight later in 2023 – the famous and hard hitting Ryan Garcia. First, though, Davis had to get past the man in front of him, and Hector Luis Garcia was a junior lightweight world titlist who was known to disrupt the applecart. Their bout was the main event of a Showtime pay per view card.

The first was a low octane, feeling out affair in which neither man did anything particular of note. Garcia had a few nice moments in the second as the pace picked up a bit. Davis landed more effective shots in the third, but Davis remained patient, as was his wont. Davis landed a hard right on Garcia in the fourth before truly coming alive, tagging his man several more times. The fifth was close, but Davis was able to put his punches together in the final seconds. Garcia took to smothering his man in the sixth. Davis, on the other hand, fired and landed well.

Both men kept it sharp in the seventh, as they had been throughout the fight. Davis, however, might have edged it with a solid right and slightly sharper punches. Both men were landing very well in the eighth when the fight was suddenly stopped due to an incident in the stands. The action resumed roughly a minute or so later. Davis began to viciously put is punches together. With less than 20 seconds left in the round, Garcia was rocked hard by Davis. Clearly hurt, he was able to make it to the bell.

In between rounds, however, Garcia told his corner he couldn’t see. The fight was stopped at the beginning of the ninth at the request of Garcia’s corner.

