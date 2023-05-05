Gervonta Davis Sentenced To 90 Days House Arrest

By: Sean Crose

It was mere weeks ago that Gervonta Davis achieved the pinnacle of his career thus far by knocking out the popular and undefeated Ryan Garcia in a massive pay per view event. Now, however, the Baltimore based fighter is going to have plenty of time to reflect on a hit and run accident he was involved in late in 2020, as he’s been sentenced by a Baltimore judge to 90 days house arrest and three years probation. Judge Althea M Handy handed down the ruling Friday at the Elijah E Cummings court building.

Davis, who has won numerous world titles throughout his undefeated and hard hitting career, was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV on November 5th of 2020 when he decided to run a red light. The Lamborghini subsequently struck a Toyota Solara, injuring several of that car’s passengers, including a pregnant woman. Davis and the two people with him fled the scene by getting inside the car of an associate and riding off. Davis pleaded guilty last year, but Melissa M Phinn decided to further the case along anyway, as one of the victims had asked Davis for help at the scene. “I begged Mr Gervonta Davis, I looked him in his eyes,” the woman claimed (via The Guardian). “I said, ‘I have to get home to my daughter, I’m pregnant.’ He never once came over to help me.”

The 28 year old Davis has had a history of run ins with the law over the years, including charges of mistreatment towards women. Although he’s a magnificent fighter, the man’s troubles outside the ring have done harm to what could have been a lauded and inspirational story. Like many fighters, Davis is from a poor background, but has found wild success through hard work, talent and dedication to craft. His would be a remarkable tale, would his life simply contain the same order found in his razor sharp ring performances.