Gervonta Davis “Reportedly Involved In A Hit And Run Accident.”

By: Sean Crose

Local CBS affiliate WJZ 13 in Baltimore is reporting Thursday that Gervonta Davis, fresh off a brilliant win over Leo Santa Cruz last weekend, was “reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in South Baltimore overnight.” The report, however, is unconfirmed.

Per WJZ:

“Baltimore Police was called to the scene for a report of a multi-vehicle collision. They found several people suffering from minor injuries and one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to their report.”

According to someone WJZ refers to as a “source,” Davis was behind the wheel of a vehicle that ran a red light, thus causing the accident, before fleeing the scene.

People would not confirm the allegation against Davis.