Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty To Hit And Run Charges, Sentencing Hearing Set For May 5th

By: Sean Crose

Gervonta Davis plead guilty today to four counts of traffic violations in a hit and run case which saw four people, including a pregnant women, get injured back in 2020. Davis had earlier tried to arrange a plea deal where he would not do jail time, but the deal was shot down by Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn. Davis subsequently accepted another plea deal today.

Davis’ sentence, should he receive one, will be handed down by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea M. Handy on May 5th. It’s been noted that the date will allow Davis to face off against Ryan Garcia on April 15th, as has been planned.

Davis was coming back from a birthday celebration at a club near two in the morning on November 5th of 2020 when he reportedly drove his 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV through a red light and struck a Toyota Solara. Davis reportedly then took off in another vehicle. Four people were hospitalized as a result of the accident and the Solara was totaled.