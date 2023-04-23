Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Gervonta Davis: “It Was Fun While It Lasted”

Posted on 04/23/2023

By: Sean Crose

“It was fun while it lasted,” Gervonta Davis told the assembled media after his stunning and brilliant seventh round knockout of Ryan Garcia. “I enjoyed every moment of it.” Surprisingly enough, Davis made it clear that there was no bad blood between himself and Garcia, although some ill words had been shared between the two combatants in the leadup to the fight. “It’s cool,” Davis said regarding the matter. He might be soft spoken at a press conference, but Davis is ferocious in the ring. Perhaps even more importantly, however, is the fact he’s smart in the ring, as well.

Photo: Showtime

“I felt like he was more anxious than me,” he said of Garcia. “You want to stay calm at all costs and you don’t want to make a bad decision.” It was that maturity that appears to have carried Davis to victory against Garcia on Saturday. Whereas Garcia became overeager at times, Davis was able to maintain his composure and perform consistently throughout the fight. When Garcia came on strong in the second, for instance, Davis simply weathered the storm, picked his shot and put his man on the mat with blinding speed, efficiency, and power. Garcia got back to his feet, but he wasn’t able to learn from his mistake. He was down and out a few rounds later.

Of course Davis had been saying for a while that Garcia simply wasn’t in the same talent pool that he was. And on Saturday, Davis proved it. He employed a brilliant strategy, Davis did. Be remaining mobile, he kept Garcia from landing his feared left hand. Davis also allowed himself to place his own shots effectively. Although some might blame a rehydration clause in the fight contract for Garcia’s being knocked out, the hard truth is that the popular Californian simply came across a better fighter. Indeed, Davis is that good.

And now the world knows it.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis And Ryan Garcia Go Old School, Agree To Bet Entire Purses On Their Fight
April 18th
Things Get Intense At Gervonta Davis - Ryan Garcia Weigh In
April 21st
BoxingInsider and DiBella Entertainment Present "Broadway Boxing" on DAZN April 27
April 12th
"I'm Going To End Him." Things Get Nasty At Final Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Press Conference
April 20th
The Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Fight Will Come Down To One Question: Who Can Take It?
April 21st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend