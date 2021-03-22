Gervonta Davis Indicted For Baltimore Hit And Run Accident

By: Sean Crose

“Baltimore native and boxing star Gervonta Davis has been indicted on 14 counts related to a hit-and-run crash in downtown Baltimore in November.” So writes Baltimore’s ABC affiliate, WMAR. ” If convicted of all charges,” WMAR adds, “Davis faces a potential maximum of 7 years and 55 days in prison.” Davis, a lightweight and super featherweight titlist, was last in the ring back in October when he bested Leo Santa Cruz in a multidivisional title bout. The accident in question apparently went down just days later.

According the reports, Davis was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Uris when he zoomed through a red light and struck a Toyota Sarola. According to WMAR: “video captured from a nearby convenience store showed the Lamborghini collide directly into the store’s fence and the driver, was allegedly identified by witnesses as Gervonta Davis.” After the crash, a black Camaro pulled up to the site of the accident “and people began transferring items from the Lamborghini.” Davis and an unknown female companion reportedly slipped inside the Camaro before disappearing into the Baltimore night.

WMAR reports that “four occupants of the Toyota Solara were injured as a result of the collision and were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.” As a result of the accident, Davis now must face a variety of charges, including not returning to the scene of the accident, not offering “reasonable assistance” to the wounded, “driving motor vehicle on highway without required license,” and, of course, blowing through a red light. Should Davis be convicted of all counts, the 26 year old might be past his prime years when he returns to the ring.

“Fortunately, the victims in this case were able to survive this alleged hit-and-run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worse scenario,” Marilyn Mosby a Maryland State Attorney has stated. “My office will continue to do our part to hold reckless drivers accountable when their harmful actions put innocent lives in jeopardy.” This is not Davis’ first run in with the law. He has previously been charged with being in a fight and with assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

With that in mind, Davis is currently one of the most notable professional fighters on the planet. Boasting a record of 24-0, he has stopped all but one of his opponents within the distance. Should he be found innocent, the Baltimore native may have a plethora of top opponents in his future. At the moment, however, the fighter undoubtedly has other concerns on his mind.