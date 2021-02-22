Gervonta Davis Identified By Police As Driver In November Hit And Run Incident

By: Sean Crose

“Boxer Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis was the driver in a November hit-and-run crash in Baltimore that left multiple people injured, according to a police report.” So states Baltimore CBS affiliate WJZ 13. “The crash happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m. on November 5.” According to the report, Davis ran a red light while he was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lamborghini Urus and struck a 2004 Toyota Solara. WJZ 13 adds that “according to the report, the three people inside the Lamborghini fled the scene. It lists four people as being in the Toyota, one of whom suffered a suspected serious injury.”

Whether or not Davis will be charged for this incident has yet to be determined. “The investigation into the hit-and-run accident is still ongoing,” the The Guardian quotes Baltimore police official Lindsey Eldridge as saying. “The department has turned over findings to the state’s attorney’s office, and we are working closely to gather and determine any charges that may be pending as a result of this incident.” Davis has been arrested numerous times over the past several years. He is currently seen as one of boxing’s rising fighters, holding titles at junior lightweight and lightweight.

Davis, who made his pro debut exactly eight years ago today, has earned a record of 24-0. An incredibly powerful puncher, he has won all but one of his fights by knockout. Davis’ last fight resulted in a stunning sixth round knockout of the popular and decorated Leo Santa Cruz. Floyd Mayweather himself has taken to help guide the young fighter’s career. “He’s one of the biggest stars in the sport,” Mayweather has said of Davis. “I’ve laid down the blueprint and I’m going to keep helping him grow.”

News of the hit and run, which landed several days ago, seemingly has had little impact on the 26 year old Davis, at least not for the moment. This past weekend, Davis tweeted about taking Oscar Valdez to figurative school after Valdez won a brutal and surprising victory over Miguel Berchelt for Berchelt’s WBC featherweight belt. Davis also bragged on social media Sunday of being the “highest paid.” With explosive performances and a very impressive record, Davis looks as if he could be on his way to being one of boxing’s biggest stars – provided legal issues don’t hamper his skyrocketing career.